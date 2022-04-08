Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Damstetter, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Damstetter works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Boston, MA and Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.