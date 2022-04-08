See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Elizabeth Damstetter, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Damstetter, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Damstetter works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Boston, MA and Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush South Loop
    1411 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 454-2700
    Monday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Boston University Dermatology
    725 Albany St # 8B, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-7420
  3. 3
    Chicago - Sheridan Road Office
    2800 N Sheridan Rd Ste 508, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 525-5550
  4. 4
    Reserve Dermatology & Aesthetics
    2350 Ravine Way Ste 400, Glenview, IL 60025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 400-2542
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Boil
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss
Boil
Itchy Skin

Hair Loss
Boil
Itchy Skin
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hives
Intertrigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Acanthosis Nigricans
Age Spots
Aging Face
Alopecia Areata
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cold Sore
Dermabrasion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Intense Pulse Light
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Photosensitivity
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Scabies
Scarring Alopecia
Sebaceous Cysts
Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment
Skin Discoloration
Skin Infections
Skin Resurfacing
Skin Ulcer
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sun-Damaged Skin
Telogen Effluvium
Third-Degree Burns
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Wrinkles
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 08, 2022
    Dr. Damstetter is a great doctor, top notch, we recommend her to everyone.
    — Apr 08, 2022
    About Dr. Elizabeth Damstetter, MD

    Dermatology
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    12 years of experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    1184935611
    • 1184935611
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Feinberg - School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Damstetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damstetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Damstetter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Damstetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Damstetter has seen patients for Hair Loss and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damstetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Damstetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damstetter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damstetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damstetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

