Dr. Elizabeth Dacus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Dacus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Dacus works at
Locations
Summerville Women's Care295A Midland Pkwy Ste 220, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 702-6183
Summerville Women s Care9279 Medical Plaza Dr Ste A, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 702-6182Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think she is excellent, she deliver my son and will be delivering my twins !
About Dr. Elizabeth Dacus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1821013632
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dacus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dacus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dacus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dacus works at
Dr. Dacus has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dacus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dacus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dacus.
