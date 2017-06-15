Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Curci, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.



Dr. Curci works at University Health Services in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.