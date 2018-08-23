See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Kansas City, KS
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Cristiano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Cristiano works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Kansas Cancer Center
    4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Osteopenia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Aug 23, 2018
Friendly, thorough, offers options and advice. A great experience.
grace salinardi in KS, KS — Aug 23, 2018
About Dr. Elizabeth Cristiano, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  • 7 years of experience
  • English
  • 1134500374
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
