Dr. Elizabeth Cottrill, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Cottrill, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates385 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 406, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 211, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cottrill possesses a combination of professionalism, sensitivity, patience and a wealth of knowledge. She never made me feel that my repeated questions were trivial or annoying. I have the highest level of confidence in and respect for her.
About Dr. Elizabeth Cottrill, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University of Pennsylvania
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cottrill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cottrill has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
337 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottrill.
