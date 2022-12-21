Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Cottrill, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Cottrill works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

