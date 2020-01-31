See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Napa, CA
Dr. Elizabeth Cottingham, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Cottingham, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Napa, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2751 Napa Valley Corporate Dr Bldg A, Napa, CA 94558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 253-4279
  2. 2
    Rose Internal Medicine LLC
    2753 Observatory Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 282-4808
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jan 31, 2020
She’s been treating my daughter for three years. She is an amazing listener and asks all the right questions to get my daughter to talk. She is very soft spoken and kind. After years of trying out many different therapists we have finally found comfort and safety in Dr. Cottingham.
— Jan 31, 2020
Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Cottingham, MD
About Dr. Elizabeth Cottingham, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881773406
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Cottingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cottingham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cottingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottingham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottingham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

