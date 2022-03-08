Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Coronado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Coronado works at Women's Specialists Of Plano in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.