Dr. Elizabeth Copeland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Copeland, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Copeland works at
Locations
Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group15400 Los Gatos Blvd Fl 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 683-9901
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Copeland, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1932286879
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copeland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copeland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copeland works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Copeland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copeland.
