Dr. Elizabeth Cody, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Cody works at Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.