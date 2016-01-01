See All Plastic Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Clubb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Clubb works at BATON ROUGE PLASTIC SURGERY in Baton Rouge, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baton Rouge Plastic Surgery
    4864 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 766-7771

About Dr. Elizabeth Clubb, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437317260
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clubb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Clubb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Clubb works at BATON ROUGE PLASTIC SURGERY in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Clubb’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clubb. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clubb.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clubb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clubb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

