Dr. Elizabeth Clemons, MD is a Dermatologist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Clemons works at Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Tinea Versicolor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.