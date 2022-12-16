Dr. Elizabeth Clemons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Clemons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Clemons, MD is a Dermatologist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Locations
Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Bossier City2300 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - Shreveport1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 160, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Clemons is very nice and showed get care and concern for my issue. Have seen her in the past as well and is always friendly.
About Dr. Elizabeth Clemons, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Dermatology
