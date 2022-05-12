Dr. Elizabeth Owens, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Owens, DDS
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Owens, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Smyrna, TN.
Dr. Owens works at
Locations
Village Crest Family Dental315 W Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 258-9695
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No matter what issue i had, have or will have she will be my go to at anytime. always makes you feel comfortable when you arrive, explains all things concerning your dental work to be performed and any service that you will have performed. My 29 year bridge broke and the mounting tooth was loose the extraction procedure was great. Explanation of the next steps were understood and has made me ready for the next steps in the process.
About Dr. Elizabeth Owens, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1780805341
