Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Null, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Null works at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.