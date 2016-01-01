Dr. Elizabeth Null, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Null is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Null, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Null, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Null works at
Locations
-
1
Maury Regional Hospital1224 Trotwood Ave, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 490-7348
-
2
Centennial Neuroscience330 23rd Ave N Ste 140, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (931) 548-3177
-
3
Virtual Neurology Texas Pllc9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 308-5054
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Null?
About Dr. Elizabeth Null, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1215064852
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Null has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Null accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Null has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Null works at
Dr. Null has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Null on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Null. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Null.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Null, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Null appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.