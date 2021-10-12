See All Oncologists in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Elizabeth Chung, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (14)
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Chung, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Chung works at Advocate Infusion Center - Libertyville in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Shore Oncology-hematology Associates Ltd.
    1800 Hollister Dr Ste 112, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 759-9260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 12, 2021
    My brother was a patent of Dr. Chung at Condell hospital. We truly appreciated her expertise, professionalism and guidance during some very tough decisions. Dr. Chung truly showed compassion to the patents and family. We are so thankful for her care.
    — Oct 12, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Chung, MD

    Medical Oncology
    English
    1184652158
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at Advocate Infusion Center - Libertyville in Libertyville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

    Dr. Chung has seen patients for Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

