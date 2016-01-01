Dr. Chamberlain Landis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Chamberlain Landis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Chamberlain Landis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Chamberlain Landis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arlington Pediatric Associates5 Water St, Arlington, MA 02476 Directions (781) 641-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chamberlain Landis?
About Dr. Elizabeth Chamberlain Landis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366432056
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamberlain Landis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamberlain Landis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamberlain Landis works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberlain Landis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberlain Landis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamberlain Landis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamberlain Landis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.