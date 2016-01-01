Dr. Elizabeth Cerrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Cerrone, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Cerrone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Locations
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 740-4401
Vista Community Clinic555 E Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 739-3300
Logan Heights Family Health Center823 Gateway Center Way, San Diego, CA 92102 Directions (619) 515-2300
North County Women's Specialists488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 308, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 745-1363
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Cerrone, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932147329
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj School Of Osteo Med
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerrone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerrone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerrone speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerrone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerrone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.