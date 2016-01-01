Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Cerrone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Cerrone works at GROSSMONT EMERGENCY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA and San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.