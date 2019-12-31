Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Cedars, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cedars works at NCMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery - Ear, Nose & Throat in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.