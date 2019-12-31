Dr. Elizabeth Cedars, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cedars is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Cedars, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Cedars, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cedars works at
Locations
NCMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery - Ear, Nose & Throat1701 4th St Ste 120, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 523-7025Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She came in right away on holiday hours at the hospital to help me when I had bleeding complications after my tonsillectomy procedure. So knowledgable and super kind. I would definitely use her again!
About Dr. Elizabeth Cedars, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1982947404
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cedars has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cedars accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cedars has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cedars has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cedars on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cedars. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cedars.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cedars, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cedars appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.