Dr. Cavalier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Cavalier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Cavalier, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Cavalier works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy5971 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (800) 954-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cavalier?
Dr. Cavalier is very knowledgeable in dermatology, personable and takes the time to carefully listen to make the correct diagnosis and treatment. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Elizabeth Cavalier, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1932373701
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavalier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavalier works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavalier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavalier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavalier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavalier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.