Dr. Elizabeth Carstensen, MD

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Dr. Elizabeth Carstensen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Dr. Carstensen works at Norwood Clinic Gardendale in Gardendale, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Norwood Clinic
    527 Fieldstown Rd Ste C, Gardendale, AL 35071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 631-5671
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2021
    My husband and son have recently been seen by Dr. Carstensen, she is truly amazing . My son has developmental disabilities, she was kind and understanding with him. My husband was seen by her last week, she was very thorough, and we are waiting on testing results from a recent hospital stay. She called to let us know results of a test she had ordered. I am planning to start using her,too. We are more than happy with her and the staff. Refreshing experience seeing a doctor that shows concern and spends quality time with her patients.
    Deborah Baggett — May 04, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Carstensen, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609238310
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Virginia Medical Center-Charlottesville, Va
    • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
    • Davidson College, Davidson, North Carolina
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Carstensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carstensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carstensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carstensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carstensen works at Norwood Clinic Gardendale in Gardendale, AL. View the full address on Dr. Carstensen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carstensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carstensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carstensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carstensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

