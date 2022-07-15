Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Butler, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Butler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular2404 E River Rd Ste 100 Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Onecare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She replaced my my bovine mitral valve with mechanical valve as my body rejected the tissue valve
About Dr. Elizabeth Butler, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255403416
Education & Certifications
- Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
- United Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
