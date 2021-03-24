See All Oncologists in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. Elizabeth Burton, MD

Oncology
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Burton, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Burton works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hanjani Institute for Gynecologic Oncology
    3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Mar 24, 2021
I have been seeing Dr Burton since 2020 when I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. I have found her to be a compassionate and caring doctor. She takes time to answer all your questions to ensure you understand the response. I trust her treatment and encourage any woman requiring OBGYN Oncology Surgery to see her. She puts you at ease and advises you exactly what her plan of action will be.
Mary Staruk — Mar 24, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Burton, MD
About Dr. Elizabeth Burton, MD

  • Oncology
  • 18 years of experience
  • English, French
  • 1124352315
Education & Certifications

  • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
  • University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burton works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Dr. Burton’s profile.

Dr. Burton has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

