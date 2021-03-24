Dr. Elizabeth Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Burton, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Burton, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Burton works at
Locations
Hanjani Institute for Gynecologic Oncology3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Burton since 2020 when I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. I have found her to be a compassionate and caring doctor. She takes time to answer all your questions to ensure you understand the response. I trust her treatment and encourage any woman requiring OBGYN Oncology Surgery to see her. She puts you at ease and advises you exactly what her plan of action will be.
About Dr. Elizabeth Burton, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- 1124352315
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burton speaks French.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
