Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Burton, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Burton works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

