Dr. Elizabeth Burkey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Burkey works at Burkey & Hundt MDs in Williamsburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.