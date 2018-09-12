Dr. Elizabeth Buescher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buescher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Buescher, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Buescher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Buescher works at
Locations
Los Olivos Women's Medical Group15151 National Ave Ste 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1463
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Buescher delivered both of my daughters. She is attentive, takes her time answering questions and explains pros/cons which help in making treatment decisions.
About Dr. Elizabeth Buescher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1033382346
Education & Certifications
- Center For Special Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery
- Stony Brook U Hosp Mc
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buescher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buescher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buescher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buescher works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Buescher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buescher.
