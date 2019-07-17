Dr. Elizabeth Brown, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Brown, DPM
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Brown, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Specialists4260 Glendale Milford Rd Ste 103, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 769-4408
-
2
Foot & Ankle Specialists - Middletown3731 S Dixie Hwy, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (513) 423-0672
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Very positive.
About Dr. Elizabeth Brown, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1427360635
Education & Certifications
- The Christ Hosp
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.