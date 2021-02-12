Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Brown, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Medina Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at OhioHealth Pulmonary Physicians in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.