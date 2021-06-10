Dr. Elizabeth Brickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Brickman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Brickman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 311 Camden St Ste 214, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 226-5929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brickman?
Every time I can see this position she is professional polite and great with my kids. She is always information about and knowledgeable about the procedures or medications that have to be taken be done in her office. Her stuff is always polite and helpful explaining me in the right direction. I would recommend anybody to come see her she's great.
About Dr. Elizabeth Brickman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1730282708
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brickman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brickman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brickman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.