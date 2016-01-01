Dr. Elizabeth Brewer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Brewer, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Brewer, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Locations
Rafael A Rodriguez MD PA3228 Interstate 30 Ste 200, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 216-5400
Physician Associates of Southwest Dallas122 W Colorado Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 947-6700
Oak Cliff Family Healthcare129 W 9th St, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 941-0032
WellMed at Sunnyvale341 Wheatfield Dr Ste 100, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 Directions (972) 285-0221Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Brewer, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1700268158
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewer accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.