Dr. Elizabeth Breen, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Breen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Breen, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1649221458
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic, Colon & Rectal Surgery
- Lahey Clinic, Colon And Rectal Surgery Deaconess Hosp, General Surgery
- New Eng Deaconess Hosp/Harvard Med School
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breen has seen patients for Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Breen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.