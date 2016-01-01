See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Burlington, MA
Colorectal Surgery
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Breen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Breen works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 (781) 744-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elizabeth Breen, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649221458
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clinic, Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lahey Clinic, Colon And Rectal Surgery Deaconess Hosp, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • New Eng Deaconess Hosp/Harvard Med School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Breen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Breen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Breen works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. View the full address on Dr. Breen's profile.

    Dr. Breen has seen patients for Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breen on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Breen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

