Dr. Elizabeth Brandewie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Brandewie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Locations
Westshore Primary Care Assoc. Inc.29160 Center Ridge Rd Ste M, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-6996
- 2 5901 E Royalton Rd Ste 2300, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Directions (216) 302-2437
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
St. John Medical Center29000 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In 2016 I had a laparoscopic hysterectomy with Dr. Brandewie. My surgery could not have gone better. I needed to take only one pain pill in the entire recuperation time. Dr. Brandewie is a skilled surgeon and a compassionate physician. I know when you are faced with an operation or procedure it can be daunting. She explained everything clearly and gave me my options. I recommend her to others and thank her for taking care of an issue that was greatly troubling me.
About Dr. Elizabeth Brandewie, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275582652
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
