Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, DO

Acupuncture
2.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, DO is an Acupuncturist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Acupuncture, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Boyle works at Divine Awakenings Healing Spa in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Upper Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Josephine V Jasper MD
    829 Allwood Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 509-7360
    Divine Awakenings Healing Spa
    736 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 509-7360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(12)
About Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, DO

  • Acupuncture
  • 36 years of experience
  • English, Polish
  • 1336220300
Education & Certifications

  • Functional and regenerative medicine/ Anti aging
  • Saint Michaels Medical Center
  • UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

