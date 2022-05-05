Dr. Elizabeth Bobde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Bobde, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Bobde, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from St George's U Sch Med.
Dr. Bobde works at
Locations
-
1
Rajanish M. Bobde Medical LLC970 N Broadway Ste 201, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 966-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bobde?
Dr. Bobde is just an amazing doctor! I didn’t even have to think twice about choosing a doctor for my son. She is ALWAYS there when we need her. She is such a caring doctor - because she cares so much about her patients she is very upfront and doesn’t beat around the bush! Couldn’t ask for anything better. Her new space is very welcoming and the staff is just as welcoming. Dr.Bobde always makes sure she has time to see her patients. My family couldn’t be happier with her and her staff! Truly the best!
About Dr. Elizabeth Bobde, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1417000498
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- St George's U Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bobde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bobde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bobde works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bobde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bobde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.