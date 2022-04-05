Dr. Elizabeth Billingsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billingsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Billingsley, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Billingsley, MD is a Dermatologist in Hershey, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 500 University Dr Ste 100, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-6820
- 2 2221 Noll Dr Ste E100, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 531-6820
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice doctor. Keep me updated on what needed to be done. Her care was the best. Thank you.
About Dr. Elizabeth Billingsley, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1093779340
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
