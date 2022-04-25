Dr. Elizabeth Biggers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Biggers, DO
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Biggers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Biggers Family Medicine P.A.538 Wilbur St, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 655-4646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Elizabeth Biggers and her staff are the best. Hardly wait. Explain everything and very compassionate. I drive 2 hours each way from Ocala just to see them because I know the level of care is the best. Highly recommended
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Biggers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biggers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biggers speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Biggers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biggers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biggers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biggers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.