Dr. Elizabeth Bettencourt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Womens Healthcare Associates PC50 Rowe St Ste 400, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
I've been seeing Dr. Bettencourt for 6 plus years now. I'm 63. She's professional, attentive, kind and caring. She performs my yearly exams with such respect, and she's a wonderful listener. I couldn't be happier.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Wramc Computra
- Walter Reed Army Med Center Wa Dc
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Bettencourt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bettencourt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bettencourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bettencourt has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bettencourt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bettencourt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bettencourt.
