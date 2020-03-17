Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Bettencourt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Bettencourt works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care OB/GYN in Melrose, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

