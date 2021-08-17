Dr. Elizabeth Beste, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Beste, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Beste, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seguin, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Beste works at
Locations
-
1
Guadalupe Regional Medical Group Surgical Associates105 Medical, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 484-4606
Hospital Affiliations
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Omni
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beste?
Having been under the care of the US Military for 26 years, and the VA for the last 23 years (which has been quite good), I received care from Dr Beste for an emergency gall bladder removal in August 2021. She is an exceptionally talented and caring Physician. Prior to the surgery, she ensured that I understood what procedures were about to occur, answered my questions, and explained that exceptional care would be applied to make sure that the procedure would be as painless as possible. (It was.) During this emergency hospital visit, Dr, Beste called my wife, explained the issues involved, and went out of her way to answer my wife's questions and resolve her concerns. After surgery, both in the recovery room and back in the main hospital room, Dr. Beste made bedside visits to assess my progress and my pain level. She ensured that adequate pain medication was available incase I needed it and patiently answered questions from myself and, later, my wife. She has an excellent bedside m
About Dr. Elizabeth Beste, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1669730123
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beste has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beste accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beste works at
Dr. Beste has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beste on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beste. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.