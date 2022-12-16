Dr. Elizabeth Batterton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batterton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Batterton, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Batterton, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Texas Health Orthopedic Specialists6301 Harris Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 433-3450Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Batterton has performed ultrasound-guided injections on me on multiple occasions with great bedside manner and professionalism, no pain, excellent results. I am a surgeon, which means I should be very capable of assessing her technical expertise - I rate it as superior! Linden Dillin, M.D.
About Dr. Elizabeth Batterton, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Batterton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batterton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batterton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Batterton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batterton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batterton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batterton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.