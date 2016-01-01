Dr. Elizabeth Bates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Bates, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Bates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4211 Springhurst Blvd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 627-1945
Bates Primary Care9409 Norton Commons Blvd Ste 101, Prospect, KY 40059 Directions (502) 751-8577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Bates, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1932164134
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. Bates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bates.
