Dr. Elizabeth Bassow-Scheve, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Bassow-Scheve works at Dr Elizabeth Bassow Scheve in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.