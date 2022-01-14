Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Barwick, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine|West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine|WV SCH OF OSTEO MED|WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Barwick works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - 1900 Electric Rd., Suite 1030 in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.