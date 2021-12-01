Dr. Barta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Barta, DO
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Barta, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Barta works at
Locations
Mi Doctor Pharmacy- Spring Valley8112 SPRING VALLEY RD, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (214) 884-1705
Carrollton1017 W Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 939-9495
CareNow - Midway12801 Midway Rd Ste 503, Dallas, TX 75244 Directions (972) 243-3304
CareNow - North Dallas14856 Preston Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75254 Directions (972) 387-8900
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All staff was friendly, attentive & professional Dr. Barta was exceptional: she took time (new patient) spoke plainly, listened, made clear recomendations & set up needed tests, labs, etc.
About Dr. Elizabeth Barta, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1689101677
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barta accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.