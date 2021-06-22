Dr. Elizabeth Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Barrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Barrett, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They completed their fellowship with Eastern Virginia Medical School
Locations
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists155 Kingsley Ln Ste 405, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 278-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Virginia Physicians Inc.7702 E Parham Rd Ste 304, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 346-1551Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent, friendly, able to explain procedure completely to my satisfaction. Good follow up visits. Extremely efficient and thorough.
About Dr. Elizabeth Barrett, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1922218965
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Medical College of Virginia
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
