Dr. Elizabeth Barnert, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Barnert, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Barnert works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7249

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 10, 2020
Liz is absolutely the best, wouldn't hesitate recommending her to friends and family.
About Dr. Elizabeth Barnert, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851528376
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Barnert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barnert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barnert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barnert works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Barnert’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

