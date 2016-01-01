Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Barlet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Mercy Hospital Carthage and Mercy Hospital Joplin.



Dr. Barlet works at Mercy Clinic Women's Health Joplin Ste 560 in Joplin, MO with other offices in Carthage, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.