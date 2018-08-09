Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Babcock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Babcock works at West End Medical/Aesthetic Grp in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.