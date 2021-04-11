Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Avaricio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Avaricio works at Elizabeth Avaricio MD, PLLC in Ozone Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.