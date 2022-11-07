Dr. Elizabeth Ausbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ausbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Ausbeck, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Ausbeck, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte1718 E 4th St Ste 404, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2327
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ausbeck was the physician I saw for my 1st trimester scan and she was wonderful. Set my mind completely at ease. She was genuinely caring with regards to my wellbeing and my pregnancy. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Elizabeth Ausbeck, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1548478019
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Dr. Ausbeck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ausbeck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ausbeck using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ausbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ausbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ausbeck.
