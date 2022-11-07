See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Elizabeth Ausbeck, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Ausbeck, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Ausbeck works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte
    Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte
1718 E 4th St Ste 404, Charlotte, NC 28204
(704) 908-2327

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elizabeth Ausbeck, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1548478019
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • Maternal & Fetal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Ausbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ausbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ausbeck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ausbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ausbeck works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ausbeck’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ausbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ausbeck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ausbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ausbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

