Dr. Elizabeth Ascher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Ascher works at MetroWest Cancer Care Center in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.