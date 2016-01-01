Dr. Elizabeth Ascher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ascher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Ascher, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Ascher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Locations
Heart Center of Metro West99 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 875-4811
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Ascher, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1427049048
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ascher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ascher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ascher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ascher has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ascher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ascher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ascher.
