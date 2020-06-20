Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Arthur works at Helendale Dermatology & Medical Spa in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Warts, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.