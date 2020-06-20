Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Helendale Dermatology and Medical Spa Pllc500 Helendale Rd Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 266-5420
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Elizabeth Arthur's office for 19 years. I saw Dr. Arthur mainly for the first 15 years, and for the last 4 years, I was treated mostly by Ms. Parks. I have always suffered from persistent cystic acne. Dr. Arthur is the best! She surrounds herself with a great team, and she mentors often.
About Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1346219953
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
- Villanova University
Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arthur has seen patients for Genital Warts, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arthur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.
