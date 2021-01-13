See All Dermatologists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Elizabeth Arrington, MD

Dermatology
5 (160)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Arrington, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.

Dr. Arrington works at PHDermatology in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PHDermatology
    4197 WOODLANDS PKWY, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 786-3810
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Petersburg Dermatology LLC
    1530 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 202-9442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Skin Tumor
Benign Tumor
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Infections
Tinea Versicolor
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 160 ratings
    Patient Ratings (160)
    5 Star
    (155)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 13, 2021
    We have been patients of Dr. Arrington for about 15 years plus. Excellent care.
    — Jan 13, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Arrington, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316139249
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of South Florida Department of Pediatrics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arrington has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    160 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

