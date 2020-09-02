See All General Surgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Arguelles works at 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Florida Breast Surgery, Naples, FL
    820 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 430-3260
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2020
    I am impressed! Dr Arguelles was professional, knowledge compassionate but realistic about my issue. You will not find a finer breast surgeon in FL! I’ve had no problems since surgery. Thank you Dr Arguelles!
    Cathy B — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710140744
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arguelles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arguelles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arguelles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arguelles works at 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Arguelles’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arguelles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arguelles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arguelles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arguelles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

